Dana Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $3 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $19 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.2% to $2.35 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25 Mln. vs. $3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.35 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $9.525 - $10.025 Bln

