Dana Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $28 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $36 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $2.644 billion from $2.480 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.644 Bln vs. $2.480 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.75 Full year revenue guidance: $10.35Bln- $10.85Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.