Dana Incorporated Profit Drops In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.735 billion from $2.644 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.735 Bln vs. $2.644 Bln last year.

