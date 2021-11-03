Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that DAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.56, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAN was $22.56, representing a -20.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.44 and a 60.06% increase over the 52 week low of $14.10.

DAN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). DAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports DAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 377.78%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dan Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

