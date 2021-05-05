Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that DAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.25, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAN was $25.25, representing a -11.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.44 and a 195.32% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

DAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14. Zacks Investment Research reports DAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 512.82%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DAN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAIL with an increase of 11.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DAN at 2.35%.

