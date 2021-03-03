Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DAN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DAN was $24.31, representing a -3.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.25 and a 476.07% increase over the 52 week low of $4.22.

DAN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). DAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.36. Zacks Investment Research reports DAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 485.13%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DAN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DAN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 46.9% over the last 100 days. XMVM has the highest percent weighting of DAN at 1.84%.

