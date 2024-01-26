News & Insights

World Markets

Dana Gas resumes operations at Iraqi Kurdistan’s Khor Mor gas field

January 26, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by Maha El Dahan and Enas Alashray for Reuters ->

Adds background

Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas on Friday hasresumed the production operations at Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor gas field have been resumed, the company said in a statement.

Production was temporarily suspended after a liquid storage tank at the gas field was struck by a suspected drone on Jan. 25.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.