Dana Gas resumes operations at Iraqi Kurdistan’s Khor Mor gas field

Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas on Friday hasresumed the production operations at Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor gas field have been resumed, the company said in a statement.

Production was temporarily suspended after a liquid storage tank at the gas field was struck by a suspected drone on Jan. 25.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)

