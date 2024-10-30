Dana falls -14.2%

Dana (DAN) is down -14.2%, or -$1.44 to $8.70.
- Dana cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to 75c-95c from 80c-$1.30, consensus 92c
- Dana reports Q3 adjusted EPS 12c, consensus 23c
- Dana price target lowered to $10 from $14 at RBC Capital
