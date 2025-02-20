DANA Earnings Results: $DAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DANA ($DAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $2,335,000,000, missing estimates of $2,356,458,775 by $-21,458,775.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DAN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DANA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of DANA stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,753,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,824,969
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,672,280 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,891,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,280,582 shares (+683.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,363,527
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,261,487 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,881,302
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,548,283 shares (+1740.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,898,151
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,546,868 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,881,794
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,419,463 shares (+93.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,408,992
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.