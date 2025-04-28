DANA Earnings Preview: Recent $DAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DANA ($DAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,317,329,860 and earnings of $0.16 per share.

DANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of DANA stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DANA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

DANA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 12/09/2024

