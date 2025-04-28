DANA Earnings Preview: Recent $DAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DANA ($DAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,317,329,860 and earnings of $0.16 per share.
DANA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of DANA stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,753,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,824,969
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,672,280 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,891,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,280,582 shares (+683.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,363,527
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,548,283 shares (+1740.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,898,151
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,546,868 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,881,794
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,419,463 shares (+93.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,408,992
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,325,321 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,320,710
DANA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
DANA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025
- Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 12/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
