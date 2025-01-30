Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dana (DAN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Dana is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DAN has gained about 42.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Dana is outperforming its peers so far this year.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.3%.

Over the past three months, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dana belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.5% so far this year, so DAN is performing better in this area.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #232. The industry has moved -12.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Dana and XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.