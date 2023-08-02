Dana (DAN) Price Target Increased by 17.35% to 19.55

The average one-year price target for Dana (NYSE:DAN) has been revised to 19.55 / share. This is an increase of 17.35% from the prior estimate of 16.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 18.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 165,133K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,287K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,958K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 91.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,560K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,033K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,207K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,991K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,237K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Dana Background Information

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

