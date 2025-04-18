Is Dana (DAN) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dana (DAN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dana is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DAN has returned 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 28.4% on average. This means that Dana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Honda Motor (HMC) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2%.

For Honda Motor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dana belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 53 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.3% so far this year, so DAN is performing better in this area.

Honda Motor, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Dana and Honda Motor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

