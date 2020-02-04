Dana Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DAN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.48, changing hands as high as $16.65 per share. Dana Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.57 per share, with $20.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.60.

