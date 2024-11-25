Dana backs FY24 revenue view $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.38B

Dana (DAN) is reaffirming its previously announced guidance ranges for sales of $10.2B-$10.4B, adjusted EBITDA of $855M-$895M and free cash flow of $90M-$110M for full year 2024, as outlined in the company’s third quarter 2024 earnings announcement on October 30.

