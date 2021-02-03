Dan Tapiero Launches $200M Fund to Invest in Crypto Companies
Investor and entrepreneur Dan Tapiero is launching a $200 million fund called 10T Holdings to invest in cryptocurrency startups.
- The long-time bitcoin advocate filed to launch the new fund Tuesday, per documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Tapiero’s filing comes amid a stampede of other institutional interest in investing and building in the cryptocurrency industry as bitcoin has returned gains near 300% in the past year.
- In addition to Tapiero, the filing lists as investors longtime investor Michael Dubilier and Stan Miroshnik, former CEO of crypto-focused advisory firm Argon Group.
Related Stories
- Myanmar Military Blocks Facebook as Global Internet Disruptions Intensify
- Saylor, MicroStrategy Offer Playbook for Corporate Bitcoin Adoption at Annual Summit
- Taproot Update: Bitcoin Users Home In on Activation Plan, Date Still TBD
- China’s Central Bank Is Partnering With SWIFT on a New Joint Venture
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.