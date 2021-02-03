Cryptocurrencies

Dan Tapiero Launches $200M Fund to Invest in Crypto Companies

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

Investor and entrepreneur Dan Tapiero is launching a $200 million fund called 10T Holdings to invest in cryptocurrency startups.

  • The long-time bitcoin advocate filed to launch the new fund Tuesday, per documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Tapiero’s filing comes amid a stampede of other institutional interest in investing and building in the cryptocurrency industry as bitcoin has returned gains near 300% in the past year.
  • In addition to Tapiero, the filing lists as investors longtime investor Michael Dubilier and Stan Miroshnik, former CEO of crypto-focused advisory firm Argon Group.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More