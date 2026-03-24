DAN Rallies 123% in a Year: Is the Stock a Buy at 11x Forward P/E?

Dana Incorporated DAN has witnessed a strong run on the bourses over the past year, with shares surging more than 120%, comfortably outperforming the broader industry and peers like BorgWarner Inc. BWA and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. ALSN.

1-Year Performance Comparison

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Yet, the story still looks compelling for investors focused on improving margins and disciplined capital allocation. Dana has emerged from a portfolio reset with a sharper focus on on-highway markets, a cleaner balance sheet and a clearer path to profitability.

Despite the strong rally, the stock remains attractively valued relative to the broader industry. At around 11x forward earnings, the key question is whether Dana still offers meaningful upside.

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Guidance Anchors the Bull Case

Dana’s 2026 outlook provides a clear base for evaluating the stock. The company expects sales between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion, reflecting a relatively flat demand environment. Instead of relying on volume growth, the focus is firmly on execution.

Profitability is where the story gets more interesting. Dana is guiding for adjusted EBITDA between $750 million and $850 million, implying a double-digit margin profile. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $2 to $3, which forms the foundation of the current valuation argument.

Cash flow also supports the thesis. The company expects adjusted free cash flow of $250 million to $350 million, even as capital spending increases. This balance between investment and cash generation is important for sustaining long-term returns.

Cost Transformation Is Driving Margins

A major pillar of Dana’s improving outlook is its cost transformation program. The company delivered approximately $248 million in savings in 2025 and is targeting a run rate of around $325 million entering 2026.

These savings are not just incremental—they reflect structural changes across sourcing, engineering and manufacturing. The elimination of stranded costs following the Off-Highway divestiture further strengthens the cost base, improving operating leverage.

This is already showing up in margins. Recent results highlight meaningful EBITDA expansion, driven by a combination of cost actions, pricing discipline and improved business mix. If execution continues, margins have room to expand further even without strong revenue growth.

Backlog Provides Stability in a Soft Market

Dana’s $750 million new-business backlog adds another layer of confidence. Around $200 million is expected to convert into revenue in 2026, helping offset softer industry volumes.

This backlog reflects continued program wins, particularly in internal combustion and hybrid platforms, where returns are currently more predictable. As the company becomes more selective in electric-vehicle bidding, this pipeline ensures that revenue visibility remains intact.

In a choppy demand environment, that visibility becomes a key differentiator. It allows Dana to focus on profitability rather than chasing lower-margin volume.

Segment Trends Support the Margin Story

Recent segment performance reinforces the broader thesis. The Light Vehicle segment has benefited from pricing actions, tariff recoveries and cost savings, even as electric-vehicle demand remains uneven.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Vehicle segment is emerging as a margin lever. Despite lower volumes, profitability has improved meaningfully due to cost reductions, plant efficiencies and better execution. The ramp-up of a low-cost Mexico facility is expected to further support margins going forward.

Capital Returns Add to the Appeal

Dana’s improved balance sheet is enabling a stronger focus on shareholder returns. The company has reduced debt significantly and maintains solid liquidity, providing financial flexibility.

Capital returns have been meaningful. Dana returned over $700 million to shareholders in 2025 and increased its dividend by 20% in early 2026. In addition, the company has expanded its share repurchase authorization to $2 billion through 2030.

This combination of dividends and buybacks signals confidence in the company’s cash-generation ability and adds another layer of support to the investment case.

Risks Exist, but Look Manageable

There are still risks to monitor. Electric-vehicle demand remains volatile, and pricing pressure from large OEM customers could weigh on margins if not managed carefully. Execution also remains critical, particularly in delivering cost savings and converting backlog into revenue.

However, these risks appear manageable in the current setup. Dana’s stronger cost structure, backlog visibility and improving mix provide a cushion even if the demand environment remains uneven.

Final Take

At around 11x forward earnings, Dana offers a compelling mix of value and improving fundamentals. The company is executing a clear strategy built on cost discipline, backlog conversion and margin expansion, while also returning capital to shareholders.

If Dana delivers on its 2026 guidance, the current valuation leaves room for upside. For investors looking for a turnaround story with improving earnings visibility and disciplined execution, Dana appears a smart investment option now.

DAN stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dana’s 2026 and 2027 EPS implies a year-over-year uptick of 1,358% and 25%, respectively. See how DAN’s EPS estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.