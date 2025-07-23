Dan Martell Shares His Top 3 Tips for Starting Your First Side Hustle This Year

Starting your first side gig can feel like standing at the edge of a cliff. You’ve got the idea, maybe a little passion, but you’re unsure when (or how) to jump. According to entrepreneur, coach and bestselling author Dan Martell, the answer is simple: Jump now, figure it out as you go and don’t wait for perfection.

In a recent video, Martell shared the top three pieces of advice he offers to anyone starting their very first business. His insights are direct, refreshing and perfect for side hustlers who are ready to make 2025 the year they finally start.

Get Paid — and Fast!

“The business starts the moment you sell something to somebody, Martell said.

The entrepreneur doesn’t waste time with business plans, branding or perfect packaging, because none of that matters if no one is willing to buy. His first tip is all about action: Sell something. Anything. Right now. You don’t even need the final product in hand. You just need someone to believe in what you’re offering enough to pay for it.

It’s a mindset shift. Instead of overthinking, start validating. Let’s say you’re thinking about launching a digital course or handmade product — pre-sell it. Offer it to a small audience or even friends. If someone pulls out their wallet, you’ve got something worth building. If not, you’ve saved yourself time and energy.

Selling early forces clarity, builds confidence and gets you in motion. And in side hustling, momentum matters more than polish.

Work Harder on Yourself Than the Business

This one might catch you off guard, but it’s a game-changer.

Martell challenges new entrepreneurs to “work harder on yourself than you do on your business.” At first, it sounds backwards. Shouldn’t your time and energy go into the hustle itself? Not exactly.

Your business can only grow as much as you do. When you invest in yourself, whether that’s reading, taking care of your health, learning new skills or improving your mindset, you show up better for every decision, every conversation and every opportunity.

Martell tells his team to be “selfish about developing yourself” because that kind of growth lifts the whole ship. For first-time side hustlers, this means not just grinding at midnight, it means building the habits, confidence and emotional resilience to sustain the journey in the long term.

Learn From People Who’ve Already Done It

Martell’s third tip is simple: Don’t try to figure it out alone.

Find people who’ve already walked the path. Whether that’s joining a mastermind group, asking a mentor for coffee, or even following the right creators online, proximity to experience is a shortcut.

Learning from those ahead of you helps you avoid rookie mistakes, stay grounded and accelerate your growth. You’ll gain not just knowledge but a mindset. The kind of confidence that only comes from seeing what’s actually possible.

