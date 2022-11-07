Investing
Dan Loeb's Third Point Cuts Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (S)

November 07, 2022 — 05:57 pm EST

Third Point LLC has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,000,000 shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (S). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 2, 2022 they reported 20,000,000 shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Insight Holdings Group, LLC holds 34,646,230 shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 27,110,040 shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,358,120 shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 16,790,838 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,516,251 shares, representing an increase of 31.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 78.18% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management Llc holds 10,010,610 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909,855 shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 127.85% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne, Inc.. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 27.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SentinelOne, Inc. is 0.4162%, a decrease of 41.6996%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 213,459,320 shares.

 

