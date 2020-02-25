Dan Loeb's Third Point Calls for British Insurer Prudential to Split U.S. And Asian Businesses. The Stock is Climbing

Prudential stock climbed on Monday after Dan Loeb’s Third Point urged the British insurer to split its U.S. and Asian business.

The activist hedge fund, which has taken a near $2 billion stake in Prudential, wrote to the company on Monday calling for PruAsia and U.S. arm Jackson National Life to be separated.

Loeb said the move could double Prudential shares within three years. The stock climbed 1.2% as the insurer confirmed it had received the letter and said it would open discussions with Third Point. The hedge fund, which has $14 billion in assets under management, disclosed a stake of just under 5%, making it Prudential’s second-largest shareholder.

Prudential demerged its U.K. and European fund management and insurance arm M&G at the end of last year.

The New York-based investment firm said it applauded the spin-off, which valued M&G at £5.6 billion, but said a “more significant opportunity exists” - separating its Asian and U.S. operations.

“If PruAsia and Jackson were separated, resulting in a greater focus on reinvesting capital in each unit and streamlining central costs at the group level, our analysis indicates that the interests represented by Prudential plc shares can double within three years,” Loeb wrote.

He added that PruAsia was a leading Pan-Asian insurance franchise with “decades of structural growth potential” driven by rising middle-class wealth and current low levels of health and protection insurance in Asia.

“Both PruAsia and Jackson have incredible strategic value, but not while combined. Asia players interested in gaining scale have no interest in Jackson and the burgeoning M&A market in the U.S. variable annuity space has no use for Asia,” Loeb said.

Loeb said some may question the timing of the demands, given the coronavirus outbreak, but that the epidemic “reminds us of the need for health and protection products in Asia, a region with 3.6 billion consumers and little existing coverage.”

Third Point noted that Prudential has delivered total returns of close to 0% over the past five years, underperformed its only Asian peer AIA by around 80%, and said it was undervalued because it was coupled with Jackson.

Looking ahead. After the successful demerger of M&G another split does seem an attractive proposition. However in practice it may tricky to execute. Bank of America research analysts said Third Point’s vision was “not completely divergent” from other shareholders but that execution would be the issue. They added that Prudential’s shares were “too cheap.” They maintained a buy rating with a 1615p target price but said Pru’s standalone Asian business would increase its valuation by 20%. JP Morgan Cazenove analysts said the split would lead to value creation for investors but that there were uncertainties over the process. The stock has edged higher on Monday but could climb if Prudential entertains Loeb’s demands.

