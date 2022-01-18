Dan Loeb’s gadfly circles again

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist Dan Loeb is facing yet more trouble from rebel shareholders in his 822 million pound London-listed fund Third Point Investors (TPIL). Asset Value Investors, whom Loeb once dubbed a “gadfly”, has called for a new independent director at the fund. AVI is fuming at the roughly 14% discount to net asset value at which the fund trades. It wants that gap closed by more aggressive share buybacks.

The move puts Loeb in a tricky spot. As a defender of shareholder rights and an investor in the fund, he has little reason to object to the proposal to appoint Richard Boleat, an experienced fund director. But if it does lead to more aggressive buybacks, Loeb’s assets under management could shrink. AVI reckons its last attempt to shake up the board was blocked thanks to VoteCo, an independent trust that controls 40% of TPIL votes for U.S. regulatory reasons. Another victory courtesy of VoteCo, which Loeb does not control, would be an eyesore. This may be a battle Loeb can afford to lose. (By Neil Unmack)

