Dan Loeb swats away activist with heavy hand

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dan Loeb, the billionaire activist calling for change at Royal Dutch Shell,, has fended off his own mini-revolt. Shareholders in Third Point Investors, a UK-listed trust that owns a stake in Loeb’s main fund, roundly rejected https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/TPOU/results-of-egm/15233603 a move by uppity shareholder Asset Value Investors to throw a Third Point employee, Josh Targoff, off the board. It follows a spat in which AVI has lamented the discount at which Third Point Investors trades relative to its net asset value. In return, Loeb pooh-poohed AVI as a “gadfly” on Twitter.

Loeb’s victory is clear. Votes against the proposal numbered 30 million, versus just 9 million for it. Yet AVI argues that it was backed by a majority of independent shareholders, once the ballots of VoteCo, an independent body that holds 40% of the trust’s stock, are excluded. To be rid of his gadfly for good, Loeb will have to close the fund’s discount to its underlying worth, currently 13%. That said, with his main fund https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/TPOU/monthly-update-october-2021-nav-performance/15199420 up a stellar 37.9% this year through October, AVI doesn’t have too much to grumble about. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Crown plays weak hand against Blackstone

Volkswagen channels its inner Henry Ford

Turkey spends money it doesn’t have

Bondholder rejection forces China developer’s hand

Salesforce and Twitter, together again

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.