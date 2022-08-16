Dan Loeb can help Disney get with the program

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s a new character at Walt Disney that can help it generate more money. Dan Loeb, the decidedly unbashful hedge fund manager who runs Third Point, has taken a nearly $1 billion position in the entertainment empire, after liquidating https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/dan-loeb-sprinkles-pixie-dust-onto-disneys-plans/ its former stake earlier this year. His ideas for the company are far from goofy.

The pushy investor sent a letter to Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek on Monday that started by congratulating him. Chapek managed to knock streaming subscribers out of the park last week by disclosing the $222 billion company had as many customers as Netflix does, with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ totaling 221 million.

Meanwhile, incumbent broadcasters are trying to make the transition from fading television assets – Disney also owns U.S. network ABC – and streaming. To cope with the challenges, Loeb suggests spinning off ESPN to whittle down Disney’s $46 billion in debt. Morgan Stanley estimates the sports network will generate some $4 billion in EBITDA this year. On a multiple of 10 times – higher than rival Fox and lower than Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor – suggests ESPN is worth about $40 billion.

Loeb is also advocating that Disney consider buying the rest of Hulu’s 33% stake it does not own from Comcast. The two companies have an agreement in place to sort out a deal by January 2024 for a minimum total equity value of $27.5 billion. Having full ownership would give Disney leeway to experiment with the more adult-oriented programming, for instance “Only Murders in the Building,” and complement Disney+ offerings from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Streaming bellwether Netflix has been clobbered after losing more than 1 million subscribers during the first half of this year and causing a ripple of schadenfreude across Hollywood. In theory, having a sputtering but cash-generating asset would help offset losses from streaming. Indeed, Disney’s direct-to-consumer division lost $1 billion in the quarter ending July 2, more than three times what it lost a year earlier. But Disney also has a strong theme parks division, which accounted for more than 60% of Disney’s operating income last quarter. That gives Chapek enough slack to cut the cord and make shareholders happy.

