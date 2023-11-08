Dan Held Believes McDonald's Burger Coupons Are Better Than Fiat: 'This Is Why We Buy Bitcoin'

Dan Held, a long-term advocate of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), expressed his belief that McDonald’s burger coupons could be considered a superior form of currency compared to fiat money.

What Happened: This insight came after Held shared an encounter on an online platform, where an individual who claims to be a McDonald’s employee discussed the introduction of special coins as a replacement for traditional coupon cards. These coins could be exchanged for a free Big Mac as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the iconic burger.

The unknown individual explained, “I work at McDonald’s, and we have these little cards that we give to customers when we f**k up their order that lets them redeem the card for a free Big Mac. Just recently, we received a box of these special coins. They are going to serve the same purpose. If you have one of the coins, you can exchange it for a Big Mac. It’s for the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.”

Burger coupons are a better money than fiat.This is why we buy #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/34PjDnt90a

— Dan Held (@danheld) November 6, 2023

The employee questioned whether the fact that these coins were backed by something tangible, like Big Macs, made them a more secure and dependable currency when compared to the seemingly volatile fiat money.

“Now I’m far from an economics expert, so this may just be a stupid question, but since our money has no value anymore since it was taken off the gold standard, whereas these coins from McDonald’s are backed up by Big Macs, does that make them a more stable currency than our own money?”

Held wrote on X, "This is why we buy Bitcoin."

Why It Matters: Bitcoin is often hailed as a freedom financial tool by BTC advocates due to its decentralized nature, allowing individuals to have full control over their funds without reliance on intermediaries or governments. They claim its borderless nature enables seamless transactions across the globe, empowering individuals in countries with restricted access to financial services. Additionally, the transparent and immutable nature of the blockchain technology behind Bitcoin provides a level of trust and security that appeals to those seeking financial autonomy.

Earlier in October, a crypto analyst drew attention to the return of McDonald's McRib sandwich and its impact on the price of Bitcoin. Crypto analyst Zack Voell noticed a pattern where the reintroduction of the saucy sandwich has aligned with bullish trends in the cryptocurrency market.

