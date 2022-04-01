Dan Cooper of ROC Investments Discusses Launching a Return on Character ETF on ETF TV

London March 30, 2022, ETF TV News #109 Dan Cooper, Founder and CEO of ROC Investments discusses launching a Return on Character ETF with Deborah Fuhr and Margareta Hricova on ETF TV #PressPlay https://bit.ly/3tRmUPb



ROC Investments listed the world’s first ETF composed of companies exclusively selected based on the behaviors of their CEO and senior executive teams, the ROC (Return On Character®) on CBOE ticker ROCI US



Hear why Integrity, Responsibility, Forgiveness, and Compassion are the four pillars of ROC’s character model.

Last week, there were 34 new listings from 20 issuers and 41 new cross-listings. Year to date, through March 25th there have been 356 new listings and 390 new cross listings with 40 closures and 35 removals of cross listings.

Issuers last week include: BNY Mellon, Cary Street Partners, China Asset Management, China International Capital Corp, China Merchants Fund Management, CoinShares, Daishin Investment Trust Management, Dimensional, E Fund Management, ETC Group, First Trust, Franklin Templeton Investments, Global X ETFs, JP Morgan Asset Management, Migdal, ROC Investments, Roundhill, Samsung Asset Management, Samsung Securities, Yinhua Fund Management

