Dan Batrack Is The Chairman & CEO of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

Some Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Dan Batrack, recently sold a substantial US$12m worth of stock at a price of US$186 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Tetra Tech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Dan Batrack is the biggest insider sale of Tetra Tech shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$172. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Tetra Tech insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tetra Tech Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tetra Tech insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tetra Tech Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Tetra Tech is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Tetra Tech that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

