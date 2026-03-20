Damora Therapeutics Posts FY25 Results, Advances MutCALR Blood-Disorder Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Damora Therapeutics, Inc. (DMRA) reported full-year 2025 results and highlighted progress across its pipeline of therapies targeting mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-driven blood disorders, including essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.

The company said its lead program, DMR-001, remains on track for an IND/CTA filing in mid-2026, with two proof-of-concept readouts expected in 2027.

Damora ended 2025 with $257.6 million in cash, which increased to $535 million after a February 2026 public offering-funding operations into Phase 3 development.

The company reported a net loss of $209.8 million, compared to $21.4 million from prior year, largely driven by costs tied to its 2025 acquisition of the mutCALR pipeline.

Damora recently completed the acquisition of three mutCALR programs, strengthening its leadership team, and securing over $600 million across two financings, which will be used to support the pipeline development, which includes:

-DMR-002 is an undisclosed mutCALR-targeted therapy also in IND-enabling development, with an IND or CTA submission anticipated in second half of 2026.

-DMR-003 is a bispecific antibody that engages CD3 to target mutCALR-expressing cells, and it is advancing toward IND-enabling work, with an IND or CTA expected in 2027.

-GB3226 is a small-molecule inhibitor targeting ENL-YEATS and FLT3, and it is expected to enter the clinic with an IND filing planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The company implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on August 26, 2024.

DMRA closed Thursday's trading at $19.20, down 9.22%. In the pre-market trading the stock is up at $19.21, up 0.05%.

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