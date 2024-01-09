'Damning,' Says Trump's Niece As Ex-President's Aides Reportedly Flip During Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Investigation: 'Nail In Donald's Coffin'

Donald Trump‘s former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who initially declined to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has reportedly testified before Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s team. This development is “sure to leave Donald reeling,” according to his niece Mary Trump.

What Happened: Scavino has reportedly provided federal prosecutors with crucial information about Donald Trump’s state of mind during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, stated Mary Trump, adding, “This is really bad for Donald.”

Scavino revealed that even as the violence escalated on Jan. 6, Trump “was just not interested” in stopping it and instead became enraged over the alleged election theft. This reportedly left Scavino “unsettled.”

Donald Trump’s personal aide, Nick Luna, reportedly informed federal investigators that as the former president was informed of ex-Vice President Mike Pence being moved to a secure location due to potential danger to his life, Trump’s response reflected his willingness to allow more harm to his deputy, Mary Trump said.

Why It’s Important: Mary Trump emphasized that the testimonies by Scavino and Luna are damning for Donald Trump, citing a legal expert’s opinion. This provides more ammunition for Smith as he faces the jury in the Jan. 6 case, where explaining Trump’s motives and shedding light on his state of mind during the events will be crucial.

Also, ”Scavino's and Luna's statements are specific and, given their insider status and (up until now) unwavering loyalty, they are surprisingly critical of their boss,” Mary Trump said.

“The nail in Donald's coffin,” she said, citing comments by former federal prosecutor Harry Litman, who appeared alongside her on Ali Velshi’s show. Litman suggested that the alleged statement by Scavino should serve as a devastating blow to Donald Trump because it destroyed his ”ignorance” defense.

"It is very, very powerful evidence…If you look at it through the prism of what Jack Smith has to prove at trial. It pretty much is a nail in the coffin of Trump's intent,” Litman said, according to Mary Trump.

Donald Trump’s chance of clinching the Republican nomination and eventually winning depends on coming out clean in the case and a host of others he is facing. Opinion polls put him in the lead over his fellow GOP primary contestants, and President Joe Biden in a hypothetical two-way match-up.

