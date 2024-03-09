Damilola Hamid Balogun: Driving Positive Change in Communities Worldwide

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here, back with the scoop on the changemaking leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Damilola Hamid Balogun, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN). Let’s learn what’s happening at YSDN and how Damilola is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for joining me, Damilola! Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN)?

Damilola: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! As the CEO of the Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN), my team and I are dedicated to tackling the challenge of youth empowerment for sustainable development. Through capacity building, policy recommendations, and sustainable project implementation, we empower young changemakers to make tangible impacts. With over 10,000 empowered youth, a reduction of over 258.11 tCO2 emissions, and numerous strategic partnerships, our organization is driving positive change in communities worldwide.

Spiffy: That’s awesome! What motivates you to do it?

Damilola: My motivation stems from two distinct sources. Firstly, a lifelong passion for social impact ignited by my upbringing in a community marked by societal disparities. Secondly, the fusion of my legal background with unconventional paths in sustainable development enables me to address socioeconomic issues in innovative ways, fostering positive change and personal fulfillment in my career journey.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Damilola: At YSDN, we empower thousands of young individuals, reduce CO2 emissions, forge partnerships, and execute impactful sustainability projects. Our initiatives uplift marginalized communities, promote sustainable entrepreneurship, and provide access to finance while implementing renewable energy solutions. Through these efforts, we drive positive change and foster a more sustainable future for all.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your audience/community?

Damilola: The CoolCycle project, spearheaded by YSDN and Kamim Technologies, secured 50,000 USD in funding to implement groundbreaking solutions tackling climate, agriculture, and energy challenges. This initiative transforms end-of-life generators into solar-powered cooling systems, slashing carbon emissions, empowering farmers, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Through these efforts, we contribute to environmental preservation and foster economic growth.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Damilola: My words to every changemaker out there are to embrace the power within, to spark change and illuminate the path towards a better tomorrow. Every step taken, every choice made, has the potential to shape a brighter future for our world. Believe in yourself, and let your light shine bright for all to see. Together, we can move mountains and build a future filled with hope, compassion, and boundless possibilities. The journey begins with you.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Damilola—it’s been an honor!

Damilola Hamid Balogun is a visionary leader dedicated to sustainable and youth development. As CEO of the Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN), he empowers youth and collaborates with changemakers to champion bold and impactful sustainable initiatives, fostering partnerships for real-world impact projects. With a background in law and entrepreneurship, his passion and work drive innovative solutions, paving the way for a more sustainable future. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 9, 2024.)

