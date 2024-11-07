d’Amico Reports Strong Profits Amid Market Shifts

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (IT:DIS) has released an update.
d’Amico International Shipping S.A. reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net profit of $163.1 million, despite a softening tanker market in the third quarter. The company benefited from increased global oil trade and trade disruptions, leading to longer sailing distances, and maintained a solid financial structure with low net debt. Looking forward, d’Amico continues to focus on maintaining a young and efficient fleet, investing in environmentally friendly vessels to capitalize on anticipated strong returns in the LR1 segment.
For further insights into IT:DIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.