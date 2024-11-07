News & Insights

d’Amico Reports Strong Profits Amid Market Shifts

November 07, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (IT:DIS) has released an update.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net profit of $163.1 million, despite a softening tanker market in the third quarter. The company benefited from increased global oil trade and trade disruptions, leading to longer sailing distances, and maintained a solid financial structure with low net debt. Looking forward, d’Amico continues to focus on maintaining a young and efficient fleet, investing in environmentally friendly vessels to capitalize on anticipated strong returns in the LR1 segment.

