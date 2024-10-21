d’Amico International Shipping Conducts Share Buy-Back

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (IT:DIS) has released an update.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. has repurchased 87,500 of its own shares, which accounts for 0.071% of its share capital, at a total cost of approximately €498,810. This buy-back program is part of the company’s strategic financial management and was conducted through the Borsa Italiana with the help of Equita SIM S.p.A. As of October 18th, 2024, the company holds 3.75% of its outstanding shares.

