Damayanti Bhattacharya: Developing a Nation of Thinkers and Makers

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Welcome back! Spiffy here, your interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs working to make this world more equitable. Today I’m super excited to speak with Damayanti Bhattacharya, the CEO of Maker Bhavan Foundation, who joins us all the way from Mumbai, India!

Spiffy: It’s great to have you here today, Damayanti. Let’s dive in. What challenge is the Maker Bhavan Foundation addressing?

Damayanti: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! At Maker Bhavan Foundation the focus of our work is to remake science and engineering education in India, infusing it with creativity, experimentation, and experiential learning. We work with science and engineering colleges in India to provide access to world-class equipment, resources, and knowledge towards designing and supporting programs that integrate new methods of teaching and learning into the existing engineering curriculum. By cultivating such maker-learning ecosystems, we hope to contribute towards developing a nation of makers—the next generation of master innovators, real problem solvers, confident builders, and ethical leaders.

Spiffy: That’s exciting! What motivated you to do it?

Damayanti: I spent the past decade living and working at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, India. It is an elite engineering college that accepts only those students who clear one of the most competitive college-entrance examinations in the world. Yet, many of the students who join the undergraduate and postgraduate programs find themselves uninspired by the curriculum. I joined the Maker Bhavan Foundation because I enjoy the education domain and the company of students. More than that, I am motivated by the desire to create relevant and engaging learning experiences for students across colleges in India.

Spiffy: How are you and the Foundation working towards a more equitable world?

Damayanti: For us, equity in education is about breaking down barriers. Our makerspaces are inclusive spaces where by embracing the “learning by doing” philosophy you remove the barrier between the teacher and the students and between theory and practice, creating makers who traverse the twin worlds of theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice with equal ease. We believe that by expanding the community of thinkers and makers we enable the next generation to think critically and develop into self-confident and self-directed individuals responsive to solving “real world” problems. That they will be the leaders of the future—change makers in business, commerce, science, and education together responsible for transforming India.

Spiffy: Can you tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative and the impact it makes?

Damayanti: From 2018 to now, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic since 2020, we have been successful in building ten world-class makerspaces across colleges in India: 70% of the undergraduate students now use these spaces and 40% go on to the product-development phase. There have been six successful start-ups so far. All of these are encouraging signs for us and we are looking to take our programs to scale. Hopefully by 2030 we would have helped create a million makers for India.

Spiffy: Wow, more power to you all! Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience before I let you go?

Damayanti: There is a certain light that creeps into the eyes of students and faculty whenever they step into any of our makerspaces. It is this inner joy of exploring something new that motivates me and makes the work worthwhile. Spiffy's Blog is a tribe unified by people who want to take a risk and try something new, something that will make a difference for the better. You, its readers, are young. If you managed to land on this page, here is the only thing worth taking away: go on, take a leaf out of this blog page and take a risk. Try something new. May you find your inner explorer in the process.

Spiffy: Beautifully said, Damayanti. Very inspiring. Thank you so much for speaking with me today—it’s been an honor!

Damayanti Bhattacharya has over 20 years of experience in the non-profit space, with ten of those years in leadership positions. Her early career as an activist-academic resulted in over seven publications focused on areas related to gender, globalization, and sustainable development. She is passionate about education, sustainable development, unconsumption, and the arts. Prior to the Maker Bhavan Foundation, she was the CEO of the IIT Bombay Alumni Association, Mumbai, India. (First published on the Ladderworks website on February 28, 2022)

© 2022 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Anushree Nande. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Corner here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.