Damartex SA Announces Leadership Transition

November 12, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Damartex SA (FR:ALDAR) has released an update.

Damartex SA is set to undergo a leadership transition as Nicolas Marchand is appointed the new Chairman of the Management Board, succeeding Patrick Seghin, who will step down after 16 years. Marchand brings extensive experience from diverse sectors, promising to build on Damartex’s strong foundations and lead its growth in the European market.

