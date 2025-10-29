Damai Entertainment Holdings (SEHK:1060) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Damai Entertainment Holdings (SEHK:1060) has been revised to HK$1.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of HK$1.16 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.76 to a high of HK$1.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.52% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Damai Entertainment Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1060 is 0.06%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 782,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171,751K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205,171K shares , representing a decrease of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1060 by 67.83% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161,739K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,469K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1060 by 78.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 125,890K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1060 by 35.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87,520K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,220K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1060 by 102.84% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 29,720K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

