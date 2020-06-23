Damages verdict against Johnson & Johnson lowered to $2.1 bln in Missouri talc case

US Markets
A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday reduced a damages award against Johnson & Johnson to about $2.12 billion from $4.69 billion in a case brought by 22 women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

The Missouri Court of Appeals awarded $500 million in actual damages and $1.62 billion in punitive damages, after dismissing claims by some of the plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson had been appealing a July 2018 jury verdict. The company has faced thousands of lawsuits over the safety of talc in its Baby Powder.

