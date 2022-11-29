Commodities

Damages to Spanish agriculture from climate events likely to hit record this year -govt

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

November 29, 2022 — 08:11 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds detail, spokesperson quote

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Damages caused to Spain's agriculture sector by climate events in the first 10 months of this year totalled 684 million euros ($708.97 million) and are likely to reach a record high for the year, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Given recent events such as floods caused by heavy rains during the past weeks on the Mediterranean coast, the final cost in 2022 will likely surpass the more than 720 million euros registered in 2021, spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters.

Late frost ravaged fields of fruit trees during the spring, while droughts linked to the summer heatwaves further wrecked crops throughout the country.

($1 = 0.9648 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by David latona and Susan Fenton)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.