Damaged refining capacity drives up Russia's gasoline, diesel prices

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

March 19, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale domestic gasoline and diesel prices rose on Tuesday as refining capacity has been reduced by drone attacks.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 1.92% to 52,410 roubles ($567.07) per metric ton, data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Diesel prices increased by 1.28% on the day to 66,434 roubles per ton, the exchange data showed.

Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 92.4225 roubles)

