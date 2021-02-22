Damage to fan blade in United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue -- NTSB

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday that damage to a fan blade in a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed in a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 is consistent with metal fatigue, according to a preliminary assessment.

At a news briefing, Sumwalt said it is not clear whether Saturday's failure of the PW4000 engine shortly after takeoff is consistent with another engine failure on another Hawaii-bound United flight in February 2018 that was attributed to a fractured fan blade.

The fan blade will be examined on Tuesday after being flown to a Pratt & Whitney laboratory where it will examined under supervision of NTSB investigators.

Sumwalt said the incident was not considered an uncontained engine failure because the containment ring contained the parts as they were flying out.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.