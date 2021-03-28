Damage from fire at Renesas chip factory bigger than expected -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T now expects damage from a recent fire at its chip-making plant to be bigger than expected, with 17 machines affected rather than 11 as originally counted, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Two-thirds of the chips produced at the facility are for the auto industry.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.