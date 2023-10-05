Damac Real Estate Development starts selling 3.5-year sukuk - document

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Damac Real Estate Development has given initial price guidance at around 8.5% for its Islamic bonds or sukuk maturing in April 2027, an arranging bank document showed on Thursday.

The developer plans to issue a benchmark-sized dollar-denominated senior unsecured sukuk through its debt vehicle Alpha Star Holding VIII Ltd. The debt sale will be priced later on Thursday, according to the bank document.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Susan Fenton)

