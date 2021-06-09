DAMAC owner-backed vehicle makes offer to take company private

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - An investment vehicle backed by Hussain Sajwani, chairman of DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, has made an offer to take the Dubai-based company private, the firm said on Wednesday.

Maple Invest Co, which owns 88.106% of DAMAC will increase the stake to just over 90% initially and then raise it to 100% at 1.3 dirhams per share, it said in a statement.

Reuters reported last year that Sajwani, the owner of the only Trump-branded golf club in the Middle East, was weighing buying out minority shareholders and taking the company private, citing sources.

The deal values DAMAC at $2.1 billion, at par with its market value on Tuesday.

DAMAC's Sajwani resigned as chairman and from the board.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

