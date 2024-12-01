Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Updates Securities Dealing Policy

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:DBI) has released an update.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. has released a revised Securities Dealing Policy, aligning with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. This update is part of DBI’s commitment to maintaining transparency and governance standards, crucial for investors focusing on stable cash flows and growth from high-quality Australian coal exports.

