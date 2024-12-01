Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Announces 2025 Financial Calendar

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:DBI) has released an update.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. has outlined its financial calendar for 2025, highlighting key dates for full year and half year results announcements, as well as record dates for quarterly distributions. The company is focused on providing stable cashflows and growth through its Dalrymple Bay Terminal, a major hub for Australian coal exports. Investors can anticipate important updates starting with the full year results announcement scheduled for February 24, 2025.

