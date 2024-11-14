DallasNews Incurs Q3 Loss, Widens Y/Y, Shares Up 5%

Shares of DallasNews Corporation DALN have gained 4.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s -0.3% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved 27.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.3% change.

For the third quarter of 2024, DallasNews incurred a net loss of $3.9 million, or 73 cents per share, widening from a net loss of $1.4 million, or 26 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Total revenues were $31.1 million, marking a 9.7% decrease from $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. This revenue decline was largely driven by an 18.5% drop in advertising and marketing services revenue, which fell from $14.7 million to $12 million. Circulation revenue saw a marginal decline of 0.8%, reaching $16.1 million compared with $16.2 million in the prior year.

Additionally, printing, distribution, and other revenue declined 14% to $3.1 million, primarily due to decreases in commercial printing and mailed advertisement revenues.

Other Key Business Metrics

DallasNews incurred an adjusted operating loss of $0.7 million, narrower than $0.9 million recorded a year ago. The improvement was primarily due to cost-saving measures, which lowered adjusted operating expenses by 10% to $31.9 million. These savings were partially offset by the revenue contraction from the company’s exit from the shared mail program and the discontinuation of print-only niche publications in August 2023.

The company’s two reportable segments, TDMN and Agency, contributed variedly to performance. TDMN’s adjusted operating income was $4.8 million, slightly down from $5 million in third-quarter 2023, while the Agency segment, operating under Medium Giant, posted a modest adjusted operating income of $0.05 million against a loss of $0.7 million in the previous year.

Management Commentary

CEO Grant Moise highlighted the company’s strategic shift toward digital growth, emphasizing an adjusted digital subscription model to boost volume. The strategy, implemented to curb a prolonged decline, achieved initial success by reversing subscription volume decline, though revenue growth from this strategy is expected to materialize gradually. Moise reiterated the company’s commitment to returning to profitability through streamlined operations and ongoing strategic shifts.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The decline in advertising revenues played a central role in the overall revenue decline, impacted by DallasNews’ decision to phase out its shared mail program and certain print-only niche publications.

Operating expenses reduced 2.4% year over year to $35.3 million, supported by a $1.9 million reduction in distribution costs and $1.1 million in savings from newsprint expenses. These reductions helped to counterbalance an increase in employee compensation, including a $3 million severance expense related to workforce restructuring as DallasNews transitions to a smaller printing facility.

Other Developments

During the quarter, DallasNews reduced its workforce by 12.2%, with its employee count at 534 as of Sept. 30, 2024. This reduction was part of an ongoing restructuring initiative that aims to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and align with the company's shift toward a leaner digital-focused business model.

