DallasNews Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance in Q1 2025 with $40.7 Million in Cash and $36.2 Million Gain from Facility Sale

DallasNews Corporation reported Q1 2025 net income of $28.3 million, driven by a property sale and improved agency profits.

Quiver AI Summary

DallasNews Corporation announced strong financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting a net cash position of $40.7 million and a significant net gain of $36.2 million from the sale of its Plano printing facility. CEO Grant Moise noted improvements in the agency segment profit and emphasized that the sale allowed the company to fully fund pension liabilities, transitioning them to an insurance carrier under an annuity contract, thus eliminating long-term debt. Despite a decrease in total revenue to $29.1 million, down 6.4% from the previous year, the company's operating expenses improved by 5.3%. The results show a net income of $28.3 million, compared to a loss in Q1 2024, reflecting successful execution of the Return to Growth Plan and setting a positive outlook for future capital investments and shareholder returns.

Potential Positives

Recorded a net cash of $40.7 million and a net gain of $36.2 million from the sale of the Plano printing facility, significantly boosting the company's financial position.

Pension liabilities are fully funded and transitioned to an insurance carrier, removing a long-term debt obligation and ensuring retirement benefits for employees.

Agency segment profit improved by $0.6 million year-over-year, indicating positive operational performance and growth potential in that segment.

Net income for Q1 2025 was reported at $28.3 million, a strong recovery from a net loss of $1.4 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating a turnaround in profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite recording a net cash gain from the sale of the Plano facility, the company experienced a total revenue decrease of $2.0 million or 6.4 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Significant declines in print advertising revenue, down 12.2 percent, and print circulation revenue, down 6.0 percent, indicate ongoing challenges in the traditional media market.

The company reduced its workforce by 13.2 percent, which could impact employee morale and operational capacity moving forward.

FAQ

What were DallasNews Corporation's financial highlights for Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, the company reported a net income of $28.3 million, primarily influenced by a $36.2 million gain from the Plano property sale.

How did the sale of the Plano printing facility impact the company's finances?

The sale provided significant capital, fully funding pension liabilities and enabling the transition to a more efficient business model.

What measures did DallasNews Corporation take to improve profitability?

The company improved its operating margin by $600,000 year-over-year and reduced operating expenses by $1.6 million in Q1 2025.

What is the status of the company's pension plans?

DallasNews fully funded its pension obligations and transitioned them to an annuity contract with an insurance carrier, relieving itself of future pension costs.

When will DallasNews Corporation hold its financial results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, and will be available via webcast on the company’s website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DALN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $DALN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Recorded net cash of $40.7 million and a net gain of $36.2 million from the Plano printing facility sale



Recorded net cash of $40.7 million and a net gain of $36.2 million from the Plano printing facility sale



Agency segment profit improved $0.6 million on a year-over-year basis



Agency segment profit improved $0.6 million on a year-over-year basis



Pension liabilities are fully funded and to be transitioned to an insurance carrier with an annuity purchase agreement











DALLAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the “Company”), the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.





Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The first four months of this year have been significant in terms of accomplishments made in alignment with our Return to Growth Plan. The sale of the Plano property provided us with the required capital to fully fund the Company’s pension plans. This is a notable event for our Company as it allows us to ensure that former and current employees will receive the retirement benefits they earned, while removing what we viewed as the sole long-term debt of the Company. Also, in connection with the sale of the Plano property, we have completed the transition of our printing operations, and in May, we will realize our first full month of expense savings from this transition. Finally, the Agency grew its operating margin by $600,000 year-over-year, and we are grateful to our clients and employees who have helped deliver this marked improvement. The expansion of the Medium Giant Agency’s operating margin is a priority and well positioned for the future. We are ending April with a strong balance sheet and over the next 90 days we will be evaluating the Company’s use of our remaining cash for investment opportunities in the digital growth of the business and returning capital to shareholders. Overall, I am pleased with our progress this year against our Plan and our focus on returning the Company to sustainable profitability.”





For the first quarter of 2025, the Company reported net income of $28.3 million, or $5.28 per share, and operating income of $34.2 million, which includes a net gain of $36.2 million from the Plano printing facility sale. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.25) per share, and an operating loss of $1.8 million.





For the first quarter of 2025, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating loss”) of $1.2 million, a decrease of $0.4 million when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. The decline is primarily due to a total revenue decrease of $2.0 million, partially offset by expense savings of $1.2 million in employee compensation and benefits.







First Quarter Results







Total revenue was $29.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million or 6.4 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2024.





Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.8 million or 7.2 percent when compared to the $11.6 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. The decline is primarily due to a print advertising revenue decrease of $0.7 million or 12.2 percent.





Circulation revenue was $15.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million or 5.2 percent when compared to the $16.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. The decline is primarily due to a print circulation revenue decrease of $0.7 million or 6.0 percent.





Printing, distribution and other revenue was $2.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 9.2 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a canceled commercial printing partnership and reduction in mailed advertisements for business customers.





Total consolidated operating expense in the first quarter of 2025, on a GAAP basis, was $(5.1) million. Excluding a net gain of $36.2 million from the printing facility sale, consolidated operating expense improved $1.7 million or 5.3 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2024.





On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $30.3 million, an improvement of $1.6 million or 4.9 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an improvement of $1.2 million in employee compensation and benefits expense.





In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded tax expense of $6.0 million, primarily due to the income from the printing facility sale. The Company expects to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards to offset almost all federal taxable income.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 461 employees, a headcount decrease of 70 or 13.2 percent when compared to the prior year period, primarily the result of transitioning to a smaller, more efficient printing facility. Cash and cash equivalents were $44.2 million at March 31, 2025, and the Company has no debt.







Pension Plans Annuitization







As previously announced, in April the Company used a portion of the proceeds from the Plano printing facility sale to make a voluntary cash contribution to fully fund the Company’s pension liabilities and purchased an irrevocable group annuity contract from an insurance company. The Company’s defined benefit obligations to participants in its pension plans will be covered under the annuity contract. As a result of this transaction, the Company will be relieved of all pension obligations and the insurance company will assume all future financial obligations for the administration and payment of benefits earned by the transferred participants, with no change to the amount, timing or form of monthly benefit payments for those currently receiving monthly benefit payments.







Segment Information







The Company determined it has the following two reportable segments:







TDMN primarily generates revenue from subscriptions and retail sales of



The Dallas Morning News



, and sales of advertising within its newspaper and on related digital platforms by Medium Giant’s cross-functional sales team.



TDMN primarily generates revenue from subscriptions and retail sales of The Dallas Morning News , and sales of advertising within its newspaper and on related digital platforms by Medium Giant’s cross-functional sales team.



Agency generates revenue from the services offered by the Company’s full-service advertising agency, Medium Giant.







The primary measure of segment profitability utilized by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) is segment profit (loss), which excludes Corporate and Other costs that are not associated with the ongoing operations of the segments. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss), and disaggregated revenue by reportable segment and revenue source are included in the exhibits to this release.







Non-GAAP





Financial





Measu





r





es







The CODM uses adjusted operating income (loss) for the purposes of evaluating consolidated performance and allocating resources.





Reconciliations of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating loss and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.





The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.







Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.









Financial Results Conference Call







DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at



investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events



. An archive of the webcast will be available at



dallasnewscorporation.com



in the Investor Relations section.





To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the following access code when prompted: 9759080. A replay line will be available at 1-800-770-2030 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 15, 2025. The access code for the replay is 9759080#.







About





DallasNews





Corporation







DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant.









The Dallas Morning News





, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.







Medium Giant



, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit



mediumgiant.co



.







Statements in this communication and in the Company’s conference call to discuss its financial results concerning the Company’s transition of print operations and associated expense savings, the Company’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance, investments, business initiatives, working capital, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint and distribution prices; program costs; the Company’s ability to successfully execute the Return to Growth Plan; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market; the success of the Company’s digital strategy; changes in economic policies and tariffs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; and technological obsolescence. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the Company’s board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in the future or that the Company’s financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this communication, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.







Contact:





Katy Murray





214-977-8869







KMurray@dallasnews.com









DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations























Three Months Ended March 31,

































In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)













2025

















2024



















Net Operating Revenue:











































Advertising and marketing services





$





10,813













$





11,646

















Circulation









15,447

















16,300

















Printing, distribution and other









2,865

















3,156





















Total net operating revenue









29,125

















31,102



















Operating Costs and Expense:











































Employee compensation and benefits









14,847

















16,117

















Other production, distribution and operating costs









14,671

















15,059

















Newsprint, ink and other supplies









1,271

















1,284

















Depreciation









334

















398

















Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net









(36,206





)













—





















Total operating costs and expense









(5,083





)













32,858





















Operating income (loss)









34,208

















(1,756





)













Other income, net









65

















611



















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes











34,273

















(1,145





)













Income tax provision









5,988

















218



















Net Income (Loss)







$





28,285













$





(1,363





)



























































Per Share Basis



(1)









































Net income (loss)













































Basic





$





5.28













$





(0.25





)

















Diluted





$





5.28













$





(0.25





)













Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:













































Basic









5,352,490

















5,352,490





















Diluted









5,352,490

















5,352,490





























































(1)





The Company’s Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.























DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets















In thousands (unaudited)













March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024































Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





44,170









$





9,594













Accounts receivable, net









8,818













10,662













Other current assets









5,821













4,087













Total current assets









58,809













24,343













Property, plant and equipment, net









10,042













12,633













Operating lease right-of-use assets









16,736













17,434













Deferred income taxes, net









609













5,609













Other assets









1,821













1,824













Total assets





$





88,017









$





61,843















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable





$





4,019









$





4,808













Accrued compensation and other current liabilities









10,384













11,498













Contract liabilities









9,199













8,689













Total current liabilities









23,602













24,995













Long-term pension liabilities









11,555













11,764













Long-term operating lease liabilities









16,662













17,379













Other liabilities









880













892













Total liabilities









52,699













55,030













Commitments and contingencies

































Total shareholders' equity









35,318













6,813













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





88,017









$





61,843























DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries









Disaggregated Revenue by Reportable Segment and Revenue Source



















Three Months Ended March 31,

































In thousands (unaudited)













2025

















2024































TDMN



































Print advertising





$





4,949









$





5,639













Digital advertising (1)









1,891













1,958















Agency



































Marketing and media services (1)









3,973













4,049















Advertising and Marketing Services







$





10,813









$





11,646















































TDMN



































Print circulation









11,047













11,756













Digital circulation









4,400













4,544















Circulation







$





15,447









$





16,300















































TDMN





































Printing, Distribution and Other







$





2,865









$





3,156















































Total Revenue









$









29,125













$









31,102























(1) Prior to the segment reporting change, digital advertising, and marketing and media services revenues were reported in aggregate.



















DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Segment Profit (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss)



















Three Months Ended March 31,

































In thousands (unaudited)













2025

















2024



















TDMN







































Net operating revenue





$





25,152









$





27,053





















































Employee compensation and benefits









10,006













10,593

















Other production, distribution and operating costs









10,239













10,132

















Newsprint, ink and other supplies









1,143













1,079

















Operating costs and expense









21,388













21,804



















TDMN Segment Profit









$









3,764













$









5,249

























































Agency







































Net operating revenue





$





3,973









$





4,049





















































Employee compensation and benefits









1,876













2,426

















Other production, distribution and operating costs









1,729













1,819

















Newsprint, ink and other supplies









128













205

















Operating costs and expense









3,733













4,450



















Agency Segment Profit (Loss)









$









240













$









(401









)





















































Total Segment Profit









$









4,004













$









4,848



















Reconciling items:





































Corporate and Other (1)









30,204













(6,604





)















Operating Income (Loss)



(1)







$









34,208













$









(1,756









)























(1) Three months ended March 31, 2025, includes a net gain of $36,206 from the Plano printing facility sale.



















DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Loss



















Three Months Ended March 31,

































In thousands (unaudited)













2025

















2024

















Total net operating revenue





$





29,125













$





31,102

















Total operating costs and expense









(5,083





)













32,858



















Operating Income (Loss)









$









34,208

















$









(1,756









)























































Total operating costs and expense





$





(5,083





)









$





32,858

















Less:









































Depreciation









334

















398

















Severance expense









467

















578

















Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net









(36,206





)













—



















Adjusted Operating Expense









$









30,322

















$









31,882



























































Total net operating revenue





$





29,125













$





31,102

















Adjusted operating expense









30,322

















31,882



















Adjusted Operating Loss









$









(1,197









)













$









(780









)













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.