DallasNews Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

DallasNews Corporation reports mixed financial results for 2024, highlighting strategic operational changes and improved performance in Medium Giant.

DallasNews Corporation reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, showing a significant shift towards a more efficient operation as the company downsized its printing and distribution facility by 90%. This transition aims to reinvest in digital assets and enhance journalistic efforts. For Q4 2024, the company achieved a net income of $4 million, aided by a non-cash tax benefit, contrasting with a net loss in Q4 2023. However, total revenue for the quarter decreased by 8.5% to $31.1 million, influenced by declines in advertising and circulation revenues. For the full year 2024, total revenue fell 10.2% to $125.4 million, but the adjusted operating loss improved from the previous year due to cost-saving measures, despite overall revenue decline. The company ended the year with a cash balance of $9.6 million and reported compliance with Nasdaq's equity standards.

Potential Positives

Transitioning to a smaller, more efficient printing and distribution facility is expected to enhance operational efficiency and contribute to sustainable profitability.

Medium Giant's profitability has significantly improved, indicating potential for continued growth and contribution to the company's overall financial performance.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net income of $4.0 million, a positive turnaround from a net loss in the same quarter of the previous year.

Compliance with Nasdaq's stockholders' equity requirement demonstrates financial stability and could enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a net income of $4.0 million in Q4 2024, the company still experienced an operating loss of $1.8 million, which raises concerns about ongoing operational efficiency.

The overall total revenue for 2024 decreased by 10.2% year over year, indicating a significant decline in the company's financial performance.

The company reported a notable revenue decline in key areas including advertising and marketing services, down by 18.9% compared to 2023, which could suggest challenges in attracting and retaining advertising clients.

FAQ

What were DallasNews Corporation's financial results for Q4 2024?

DallasNews reported a net income of $4.0 million, or $0.74 per share, despite an operating loss of $1.8 million.

How did advertising revenue perform in 2024?

Advertising revenue decreased by 10.3% in Q4 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling $11.5 million.

What significant operational changes occurred in 2024?

The Company transitioned to a 90% smaller and more efficient printing facility, allowing reinvestment into digital assets.

How did DallasNews improve its adjusted operating loss?

The adjusted operating loss improved to $1.6 million for the full year 2024, up from $2.7 million in 2023.

When will the financial results conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, accessible via the Company's website.

$DALN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $DALN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DALLAS, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the “Company”), the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.





Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, “2024 was a significant year for the Company as we began the transition of our printing and distribution facility to one that is 90 percent smaller and significantly more efficient. This change provides the Company with a source of funds to invest back into our digital assets, while simultaneously moving us closer to sustainable profitability. These operational changes, also allow us to invest in our journalism, which is the heartbeat of our business. In 2024, our newsroom published ambitious projects ranging from Texas’ excessive use of toll roads to an investigative series about why tens of thousands of Americans die from preventable bleeding each year. Last, but not least, Medium Giant’s bottom line contribution to the Company has improved significantly, and we look forward to continued improvement in its profit margin.”





For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.74 per share, and an operating loss of $1.8 million. The fourth quarter 2024 net income includes a non-cash tax benefit of $5.3 million resulting from a reduction in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. The deferred tax assets were determined to be realizable due to the income from the sale of the Company’s Plano, TX printing facility. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $2.2 million, or $(0.41) per share, and an operating loss of $2.5 million, which includes expense of $2.7 million related to the 2023 Voluntary Severance Program.





For the fourth quarter of 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating income (loss)”) of $1.3 million, a decrease of $1.9 million when compared to adjusted operating income of $0.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline is primarily due to a total revenue decrease of $2.9 million, partially offset by expense savings of $0.6 million in employee compensation and benefits, and $0.5 million in newsprint.





For the full year 2024, the Company reported net income of $0.1 million, or $0.02 per share, and an operating loss of $7.1 million, which includes severance expense of $2.8 million for the anticipated headcount reductions resulting from the transition to a smaller, more efficient printing facility. The 2024 net income includes a non-cash tax benefit of $5.0 million, primarily resulting from a reduction in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. For the full year 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $7.1 million, or $(1.33) per share, and an operating loss of $8.1 million.





For the full year 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $1.6 million, an improvement of $1.1 million when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million reported for the full year 2023.





The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $6.5 million in distribution, $5.5 million in employee compensation and benefits expense, and $3.5 million in newsprint, partially offset by a total revenue decline of $14.3 million. The $6.5 million expense savings in distribution and total revenue decline of $14.3 million are primarily the result of the Company’s strategic decision to exit its shared mail program and discontinue print-only editions of its niche publications at the end of August 2023.







Fourth Quarter Results







Total revenue was $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.9 million or 8.5 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 10.3 percent when compared to the $12.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline is primarily due to a $1.1 million or 16.6 percent reduction in print advertising revenue.





Circulation revenue was $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million or 4.7 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $0.7 million or 5.5 percent decline in print circulation revenue, which includes the impact of additional single copy revenue generated in 2023 related to the Texas Rangers World Series win.





Printing, distribution and other revenue was $3.2 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 19.4 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from a canceled commercial printing partnership, and nonrecurring revenue generated in 2023 from Texas Rangers World Series product sales.





Total consolidated operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2024, on a GAAP basis, was $32.8 million, an improvement of $3.6 million or 9.9 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $3.3 million in employee compensation and benefits, including severance, and $0.5 million in newsprint.





On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $32.4 million, an improvement of $1.0 million or 2.9 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.







Full Year Results







Total revenue was $125.4 million for the full year 2024, a decrease of $14.3 million or 10.2 percent when compared to the full year 2023.





Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $47.9 million in 2024, a decrease of $11.1 million or 18.9 percent when compared to the $59.0 million reported for the full year 2023. Excluding the $10.7 million reduction in print advertising revenue resulting from the Company ending its shared mail program and print-only niche publications, print advertising revenue declined $1.4 million or 5.7 percent, partially offset by an improvement of $1.0 million or 6.5 percent in marketing and media services revenue, driven by two customer contracts that began in 2024.





Circulation revenue was $64.9 million for the full year 2024, a decrease of $0.5 million when compared to the full year 2023. The digital-only subscription revenue increase of $1.9 million or 11.7 percent, mostly offset the print circulation decline of $2.4 million or 4.8 percent.





Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $2.7 million, or 17.7 percent, to $12.6 million, primarily due to reductions in revenue from commercial printing and distribution, including the loss of $0.9 million in revenue from a canceled commercial printing partnership, as well as a reduction in revenue from mailed advertisements for business customers.





Total consolidated operating expense for the full year 2024, on a GAAP basis, was $132.4 million, an improvement of $15.3 million or 10.4 percent compared to the full year 2023. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $6.5 million in distribution, $5.5 million in employee compensation and benefits expense, including severance, and $3.5 million in newsprint, partially offset by $0.5 million in additional lease expense related to moving to a smaller printing facility.





On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $127.0 million, an improvement of $15.4 million or 10.8 percent when compared to $142.4 million of adjusted operating expense in the full year 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 526 employees, a headcount decrease of 75 or 12.5 percent when compared to the prior year period, not including employees departing in 2025 when the transition to the new printing facility is complete. Cash and cash equivalents were $9.6 million at December 31, 2024, and the Company has no debt.







Segment Information







The Company determined it has the following two reportable segments:







TDMN primarily generates revenue from subscriptions and retail sales of



The Dallas Morning News



, and sales of advertising within its newspaper and on related digital platforms by Medium Giant’s cross-functional sales team.



TDMN primarily generates revenue from subscriptions and retail sales of The Dallas Morning News , and sales of advertising within its newspaper and on related digital platforms by Medium Giant’s cross-functional sales team.



Agency generates revenue from the services offered by the Company’s full-service advertising agency, Medium Giant.







The primary measure of segment profitability utilized by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) is segment profit (loss), which excludes Corporate and Other costs that are not associated with the ongoing operations of the segments. Reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to consolidated operating loss, and disaggregated revenue by reportable segment and revenue source are included in the exhibits to this release.







Update on Nasdaq Compliance







The Company has reported shareholders’ equity of $6.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Accordingly, the Company was in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity continued listing standard set forth under Rule 5550(b)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”) as of December 31, 2024 and believes that it is in compliance with the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement as of the date of this release.







Non-GAAP





Financial





Measu





r





es







The CODM uses adjusted operating income (loss) for the purposes of evaluating consolidated performance and allocating resources.





Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating income (loss) and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.





The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating loss to exclude depreciation, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.







Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.









Financial Results Conference Call







DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at



investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events



. An archive of the webcast will be available at



dallasnewscorporation.com



in the Investor Relations section.





To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the following access code when prompted: 4679948. A replay line will be available at 1-800-770-2030 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, 2025. The access code for the replay is 4679948#.







About





DallasNews





Corporation







DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant.









The Dallas Morning News





, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.







Medium Giant



, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit



mediumgiant.co



.







Statements in this communication concerning the Company’s planned transition of print operations; expense savings related to the transition, the Company’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance, investments, business initiatives, working capital, dividends, future financings, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; the timeline for transitioning print operations; consumers’ tastes; newsprint and distribution prices; program costs; the Company’s ability to successfully execute the Return to Growth Plan; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market; the success of the Company’s digital strategy; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; and technological obsolescence. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the Company’s board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in the future or that the Company’s financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this communication, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.







Contact:





Katy Murray





214-977-8869









KMurray@dallasnews.com





















DallasNews



Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

















In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















Net Operating Revenue:























































Advertising and marketing services





$





11,493













$





12,807













$





47,900













$





59,038













Circulation









16,348

















17,148

















64,891

















65,349













Printing, distribution and other









3,247

















4,028

















12,600

















15,309













Total net operating revenue









31,088

















33,983

















125,391

















139,696















Operating Costs and Expense:























































Employee compensation and benefits









15,020

















18,271

















63,923

















69,445













Other production, distribution and operating costs









16,060

















15,909

















61,663

















68,008













Newsprint, ink and other supplies









1,369

















1,881

















5,256

















8,793













Depreciation









391

















402

















1,607

















1,520













Total operating costs and expense









32,840

















36,463

















132,449

















147,766













Operating loss









(1,752





)













(2,480





)













(7,058





)













(8,070





)









Other income, net









445

















340

















2,233

















1,422















Loss Before Income Taxes











(1,307





)













(2,140





)













(4,825





)













(6,648





)









Income tax provision (benefit)









(5,278





)













67

















(4,956





)













464















Net Income (Loss)







$





3,971













$





(2,207





)









$





131













$





(7,112





)































































Per Share Basis (1)























































Net income (loss)





















































Basic





$





0.74













$





(0.41





)









$





0.02













$





(1.33





)









Diluted





$





0.74













$





(0.41





)









$





0.02













$





(1.33





)









Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:





















































Basic









5,352,490

















5,352,490

















5,352,490

















5,352,490













Diluted









5,352,490

















5,352,490

















5,352,490

















5,352,490















(1) The Company’s Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.



















DallasNews



Corporation and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets



























































































December 31,

















December 31,

















In thousands (unaudited)













2024

















2023















Assets







































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents





$





9,594













$





11,697













Short-term investments









—

















10,781













Accounts receivable, net









10,662

















9,923













Other current assets









4,087

















4,532













Total current assets









24,343

















36,933













Property, plant and equipment, net









12,633

















7,099













Operating lease right-of-use assets









17,434

















16,141













Deferred income taxes, net









5,609

















271













Other assets









1,824

















1,790













Total assets





$





61,843













$





62,234















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable





$





4,808













$





3,963













Accrued compensation and other current liabilities









11,498

















10,449













Contract liabilities









8,689

















9,511













Total current liabilities









24,995

















23,923













Long-term pension liabilities









11,764

















17,353













Long-term operating lease liabilities









17,379

















16,924













Other liabilities









892

















1,076













Total liabilities









55,030

















59,276













Commitments and contingencies





































Total shareholders' equity









6,813

















2,958













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





61,843













$





62,234





























DallasNews



Corporation and Subsidiaries









Disaggregated Revenue by Reportable Segment and Revenue Source



































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

















In thousands (unaudited)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















TDMN







































































Print advertising



(1)







$





5,313













$





6,373













$





22,914













$





35,045













Digital advertising



(2)











2,245

















2,194

















8,633

















8,634















Agency







































































Marketing and media services



(2)











3,935

















4,240

















16,353

















15,359















Advertising and Marketing Services







$





11,493













$





12,807













$





47,900













$





59,038



















































































TDMN







































































Print circulation









11,852

















12,545

















46,671

















49,034













Digital circulation









4,496

















4,603

















18,220

















16,315















Circulation







$





16,348













$





17,148













$





64,891













$





65,349



















































































TDMN











3,247

















4,028

















12,600

















14,884















Agency











—

















—

















—

















425















Printing, Distribution and Other







$





3,247













$





4,028













$





12,600













$





15,309



















































































Total Revenue









$









31,088

















$









33,983

















$









125,391

















$









139,696

















(1) The year ended December 31, 2023, includes $10,748 of revenue generated from the Company’s shared mail program to deliver weekly preprints, as well as advertising in the print-only editions of its niche publications. At the end of August 2023, the Company made the strategic decisions to exit its shared mail program and discontinue print-only editions of its niche publications.









(2) Prior to the segment reporting change, digital advertising, and marketing and media services revenues were reported in aggregate.















DallasNews



Corporation









Reconciliation of Segment Profit (Loss) to Operating Loss



































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

















In thousands (unaudited)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















TDMN























































Net operating revenue





$





27,153













$





29,743













$





109,038













$





123,912

































































Employee compensation and benefits









10,520

















11,055

















41,682

















46,169













Other production, distribution and operating costs









11,702

















11,668

















42,746

















50,773













Newsprint, ink and other supplies









1,250

















1,586

















4,606

















8,341













Operating costs and expense









23,472

















24,309

















89,034

















105,283















TDMN Segment Profit









$









3,681

















$









5,434

















$









20,004

















$









18,629





































































Agency























































Net operating revenue





$





3,935













$





4,240













$





16,353













$





15,784

































































Employee compensation and benefits









2,067

















2,323

















8,720

















9,877













Other production, distribution and operating costs









1,672

















1,452

















7,232

















6,901













Newsprint, ink and other supplies









119

















295

















650

















452













Operating costs and expense









3,858

















4,070

















16,602

















17,230















Agency Segment Profit (Loss)









$









77

















$









170

















$









(249









)













$









(1,446









)

































































Total Segment Profit









$









3,758

















$









5,604

















$









19,755

















$









17,183















Reconciling items:





















































Corporate and Other









(5,510





)













(8,084





)













(26,813





)













(25,253





)











Operating Loss









$









(1,752









)













$









(2,480









)













$









(7,058









)













$









(8,070









)



























DallasNews



Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

















In thousands (unaudited)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Total net operating revenue





$





31,088













$





33,983













$





125,391













$





139,696













Total operating costs and expense









32,840

















36,463

















132,449

















147,766















Operating Loss









$









(1,752









)













$









(2,480









)













$









(7,058









)













$









(8,070









)































































Total operating costs and expense





$





32,840













$





36,463













$





132,449













$





147,766













Less:





















































Depreciation









391

















402

















1,607

















1,520













Severance expense









45

















2,673

















3,803

















3,834















Adjusted Operating Expense









$









32,404

















$









33,388

















$









127,039

















$









142,412



































































Total net operating revenue





$





31,088













$





33,983













$





125,391













$





139,696













Adjusted operating expense









32,404

















33,388

















127,039

















142,412















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)









$









(1,316









)













$









595

















$









(1,648









)













$









(2,716









)









