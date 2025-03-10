DallasNews Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

DallasNews Corporation will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, with a conference call.

DallasNews Corporation announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 9:00 a.m. CDT on the same day, and it will be available via webcast on the company's investor website. Participants can access the call by dialing a designated phone number and using a specific access code. A replay of the call will also be available until April 1, 2025. The press release includes information about DallasNews Corporation, which owns The Dallas Morning News and the creative agency Medium Giant, highlighting their commitments to quality journalism and marketing excellence.

DALLAS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.





The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at



investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events



. An archive of the webcast will be available at



dallasnewscorporation.com



in the Investor Relations section.





To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the following access code when prompted: 4679948. A replay line will be available at 1-800-770-2030 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, 2025. The access code for the replay is 4679948#.









About DallasNews Corporation









DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant.









The Dallas Morning News





, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.







Medium Giant



, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit



mediumgiant.co



.





Contact:





Katy Murray





214-977-8869



