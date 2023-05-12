DallasNews Corporation - (DALN) Declares $0.16 Dividend

DallasNews Corporation - said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 28.48%, the lowest has been 8.42%, and the highest has been 89.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in DallasNews Corporation -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DALN is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 2,574K shares. The put/call ratio of DALN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 525K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 9.93% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 437K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 288K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 274.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 184K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DallasNews Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles.

