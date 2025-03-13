DallasNews Corporation Completes Sale of Plano Printing Facility for $43.5 Million, Plans to Fully Fund Pension Liabilities

DallasNews Corp. sold its Plano printing facility for $43.5 million, funding pension liabilities and streamlining operations.

Quiver AI Summary

DallasNews Corporation has completed the sale of its printing facility in Plano, Texas, for $43.5 million, following its earlier announcement in December 2024. This move aligns with the company's strategy to consolidate its operations into a smaller, leased facility in Carrollton, Texas. Part of the proceeds will be used to fully fund the company's pension liabilities, which CEO Grant Moise views as a way to eliminate debt and provide certainty for retirement benefits for over 1,300 employees. The former Plano facility will now serve as the Southern U.S. production site for Denago EV, which specializes in low-speed vehicles. DallasNews Corporation, based in Dallas, is the holding company for The Dallas Morning News, known for its journalistic excellence and community ties, and Medium Giant, a creative marketing agency with multiple awards.

Potential Positives

The sale of the Plano printing facility for $43,500,000 significantly enhances the company's financial position and aligns with its strategy to streamline operations.

Voluntarily fully funding the company’s pension liabilities eliminates a significant liability, which the company views as a positive financial move.

This transaction supports the company's "Return to Growth Plan," indicating a strategic pivot towards growth and operational efficiency.

The facility will now serve as a production base for Denago EV, contributing to local economic activity and community ties, which enhances DallasNews Corp’s reputation in the region.

Potential Negatives

Sale of the Plano printing facility may indicate a downsizing of operations, reflecting ongoing challenges in the printing industry.

The reliance on a single plan to eliminate pension liabilities raises concerns about financial stability and long-term obligations.

Uncertainties mentioned in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to advertising demand and the success of the digital strategy, could threaten future growth.

FAQ

What was the sale price of DallasNews Corp's Plano printing facility?

The Plano printing facility was sold for total proceeds of $43,500,000.

When was the sale of the Plano facility announced?

The sale was originally announced on December 16, 2024.

How will the proceeds from the sale be used?

A portion of the proceeds will be used to fully fund the Company’s pension liabilities.

Who will occupy the former Plano facility?

Denago EV will utilize the former facility as its Southern U.S. production and manufacturing base.

What is DallasNews Corporation known for?

DallasNews Corporation is known for owning The Dallas Morning News, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, and Medium Giant marketing agency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DALN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $DALN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the “Company” or “DallasNews Corp.”) today announced that it has closed on the sale of its Plano, TX printing facility for total proceeds of $43,500,000. The Company originally announced the sale on December 16, 2024, consistent with its commitment to streamline printing operations into a smaller, leased facility in Carrollton, Texas.





DallasNews Corp. plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to voluntarily fully fund the Company’s pension liabilities – eliminating what the Company views as debt.





Grant Moise, DallasNews Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the financial outcome from the sale of our Plano facility. This is an important milestone in our Return to Growth Plan and the additional value of voluntarily fully-funding our pension plan brings certainty regarding retirement benefits for more than 1,300 current and former employees.”





Moving forward, Dallas, Texas-based Denago EV - a leading pioneer in the Low Speed Vehicles (LSVs) and cutting-edge golf cart technologies - will utilize the former Dallas Morning News facility in Plano as its Southern U.S. production and manufacturing base.









About









DallasNews









Corporation









DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant.









The Dallas Morning News





, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.







Medium Giant



, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit



mediumgiant.co



.







Statements in this communication concerning the Company’s planned use of the proceeds from the sale of its Plano, TX printing facility, the Company’s planned transition of print operations and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; the timeline for transitioning print operations; consumers’ tastes; newsprint and distribution prices; program costs; the Company’s ability to successfully execute the Return to Growth Plan; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market; the success of the Company’s digital strategy; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; and technological obsolescence. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the Company’s board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in the future or that the Company’s financial projections are accurate,





as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this communication, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.







Contact:





Katy Murray





214-977-8869





KMurray@dallasnews.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.