DallasNews Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

$DALN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $DALN stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.





The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at



investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events



. An archive of the webcast will be available at



dallasnewscorporation.com



in the Investor Relations section.





To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 and provide the following access code when prompted: 9759080. A replay line will be available at 1-800-770-2030 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 15, 2025. The access code for the replay is 9759080#.









About DallasNews Corporation









DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of



The Dallas Morning News



and Medium Giant.









The Dallas Morning News





, Texas’ leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes.







Medium Giant



, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit



mediumgiant.co



.





Contact:





Katy Murray





214-977-8869



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.